Prince Harry ready to kick off Invictus Games

Wounded Warriors and active servicemen from around the world have gathered in Orlando, Fla., to compete in the Invictus Games.The games were created by Prince Harry in 2014 after his own service. Norah O'Donnell spoke with him about that.
