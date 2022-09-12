Prince Harry praises Queen Elizabeth II amid complicated relationship with royal family Prince Harry released his official statement following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In it, he praised her leadership both for the United Kingdom and their family and shared some fond memories he has of her. Holly Williams joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain more about the relationship between the late queen and her grandson, as well as the dynamics between the royal family and Harry and Meghan, as the couple returns to England to mourn.