Prince Harry on Invictus Games 2016, Princess Diana More than 500 wounded service men and women from 15 countries are participating in 11 Invictus Games events this week in Florida. Prince Harry, who founded Invictus Games, spent two years getting ready for this year's games in America. The prince opened up to Norah O'Donnell about what it means for him, the competitors, and what it might have meant to his mother, Princess Diana.