Watch CBS News

Primary results in New York and Florida hold national implications for Democrats

The results of New York and Florida's primary elections could have major national implications for Democrats, with the midterm elections less than three months away. Democrat Pat Ryan stunned his Republican opponent to win the special election in New York's 19th district. In Florida, Congressman Charlie Crist will face off against Governor Ron DeSantis. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on the results.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.