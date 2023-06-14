Watch CBS News

The history of Pride Month, from Stonewall to now

This June marks 24 years of Pride Month being nationally recognized. It comes at a time when some state legislatures are adopting laws targeting LGBTQ individuals. Errol Barnett has more on the history behind Pride Month.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.