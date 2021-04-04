Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Who is Larry David?

"Who the hell knows," the TV and comedy star tells Charlie Rose in a hilarious and revealing 60 Minutes interview that Larry says he didn't want to do in the first place. Rose's report will air on Sunday, May 31 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.