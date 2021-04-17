Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Valerie Jarrett

"It's not personal, it is politics," says Valerie Jarrett on President Obama's inability to get Republicans to move on Supreme Court nomination. Norah O'Donnell reports on Sunday, May 22 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.