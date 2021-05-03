Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: The Takeout 7/14

Brown University's Mark Blyth sat down with CBS News' Major Garrett and Steve Chaggaris for breakfast. Blyth has his own theory for the rise of Donald Trump and the way money influenced Hillary Clinton's defeat.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.