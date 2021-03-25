Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: The smartest dog in the world

Anderson Cooper reports on a dog who knows the names of over a thousand different toys and amazing scientists who are just beginning to study the brain of man’s best friend; watch Cooper's report on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.
