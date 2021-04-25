Live

Preview: The Rehabilitation of Jayson Williams

NBA All-Star Jayson Williams speaks with Jon Wertheim about his struggle with alcohol addiction, the shooting of Gus Christofi, and finding a new life in recovery. New edition of 60 Minutes Sports airs only on SHOWTIME.
