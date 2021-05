Preview: The Nightmare Scenario The threat from North Korea isn't just a war of words for the troops of U.S. Pacific Command. For "CBSN: On Assignment," correspondent Vladimir Duthiers goes inside the Air Force, Army and Navy operations where American service members are preparing to respond if called upon to fight. The full report airs Monday, August 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and our streaming network, CBSN.