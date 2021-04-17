Live

Preview: The Future of Money

A "mobile money" revolution has swept Kenya, where people can send and receive money on their cell phones. It's improved commerce and brought basic necessities to poorer areas. Lesley Stahl reports on Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
