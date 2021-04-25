Live

Preview: The Fight for Melissa

A day care worker says she loved kids, yet she's in prison for killing one. If she didn't do it, why did she confess? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has the latest on the case of Melissa Calusinski Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
