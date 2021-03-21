Live

Preview: The Devil's Twin

A young mother is dead and identical twin brothers are the suspects. Did studying TV crime shows help them come close to pulling off the perfect crime? Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, June 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
