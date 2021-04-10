Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: The Collider

It's already helped scientists find what some call the "God Particle." What else will the Large Hadron Collider reveal as it begins work at nearly double the power? Lesley Stahl reports on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.