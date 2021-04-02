Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: The Attack on Sony

The crippling and embarrassing cyberattack on Sony Pictures by North Korea doesn't bode well for other corporations, few of which could defend themselves against a similar attack. Steve Kroft reports on Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
