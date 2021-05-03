Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Tawdry Tales

"I feel vindicated," ex-Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell tells 60 Minutes, despite Chief Justice John Roberts describing his public corruption case as "tawdry tales." Bill Whitaker reports on Sunday, July 23 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.