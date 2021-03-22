Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Sticker Shock

Lesley Stahl reports on the world’s largest eye-wear company, the Italian firm Luxottica, responsible for putting glasses on half a billion people. Watch Stahl's report on Sunday, June 15 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.