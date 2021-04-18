Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Smart Guns

Smart-gun technology is not new, yet these guns are not mass-produced or sold in the U.S., partly due to fears they are a backdoor to greater gun control. Lesley Stahl reports on Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.