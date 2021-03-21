Live

Preview: Shooting at Chardon High

When shots rang out in an Ohio high school, coach Frank Hall ran toward them instead of away. Six students were shot, three died, but Hall’s actions saved an untold number of young lives. Scott Pelley reports on Sunday, June 1 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
