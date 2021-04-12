Live

Preview: Sean Penn

The actor speaks to Charlie Rose in his first interview since his controversial, clandestine meeting with the Mexican drug kingpin known as “El Chapo." Watch Rose's report on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.
