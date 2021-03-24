Live

Preview: Saving the Children

In one of the more remarkable humanitarian stories of WWII, Briton Nicholas Winton helped save hundreds of mostly Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia on the eve of the war. Bob Simon reports on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
