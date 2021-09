Preview: “Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11” Former CIA directors, insiders and national security experts retrace the agency’s steps around 9/11 and detail the mission to hunt down al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in “Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11.” The special airs Friday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on September 11.