Preview: Preserving the Past On a special edition of "60 Minutes Presents," Scott Pelley reports on the making of a Smithsonian museum dedicated to African-American history and culture; Morley Safer discovers it’s fashionable to help preserve Italy’s historic ruins; and, Lara Logan tours Barcelona’s Sagrada Família. The show will air on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.