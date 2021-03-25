Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Paradise Lost

A Costa Rican paradise turns into a house of horror. How did a Wall Street millionaire end up shot dead in his bedroom? Susan Spencer investigates in the season premiere of "48 Hours," Saturday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.