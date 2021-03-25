Deadly Colorado Shooting
Preview: Paradise Lost
A Costa Rican paradise turns into a house of horror. How did a Wall Street millionaire end up shot dead in his bedroom? Susan Spencer investigates in the season premiere of "48 Hours," Saturday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on CBS.
