Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Norman Seeff's Archive

Film shot by photographer Norman Seeff while taking some of the most iconic pictures in the world show revealing sides of his famous subjects the public rarely sees. Lara Logan reports Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.