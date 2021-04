Preview: Mylan CEO speaks out on EpiPen controversy Mylan CEO Heather Bresch is opening up about the firestorm created by the nearly-500 percent increase in the price of EpiPens. She was called to testify before Congress last year about the $600 price tag for the life-saving allergy medicine. In an interview with Norah O'Donnell, Bresch told us bigger change is needed to fix what she calls a broken healthcare system. Watch the full interview Friday on "CBS This Morning."