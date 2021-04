Preview: Michael Caine After making films for over 50 years, Michael Caine says his latest is his best work ever. The 82-year-old British actor tells Lesley Stahl that playing the role of Fred Ballinger in the new film, “Youth,” was also his most difficult. Watch Stahl's report on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.