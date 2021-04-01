Preview: Killing Cancer

Live

60 Minutes follows brain cancer patients in a Duke University clinical trial of a therapy that uses a re-engineered polio virus to kill cancer cells. Scott Pelley reports on the promising experimental treatment on Sunday, March 29 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
