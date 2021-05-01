Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: James Comey

In 2014, then-FBI director James Comey spoke to Scott Pelley about his job and the political independence it required in order to effectively uphold the rule of law. This Sunday, May 14 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.