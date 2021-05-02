Preview: How Lorde navigates fame

Live

In this preview of an interview to air on "Sunday Morning," the 20-year-old Grammy-winning singer Lorde (whose second album, "Melodrama," is being released June 16) talks to Anthony Mason about why she feels she is not very good at being famous.
