Preview: “Her Majesty The Queen: A Gayle King Special” Sir Paul McCartney and best-selling author Tina Brown reflect on Queen Elizabeth's unprecedented reign in “Her Majesty The Queen: A Gayle King Special.” The special airs on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Thursday, June 2 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on Friday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET.