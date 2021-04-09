Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Hands off the Wheel

Self-driving cars are already on the road in test drives with watchful researchers in them. How soon will the computerized cars become part of our lives? Bill Whitaker reports on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.