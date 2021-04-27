Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Guilty until Proven Innocent

Two friends convicted of rape, claiming neither did it. Their families stuck by them. Now, more than 20 years later, a new DNA test will change everything. "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher investigates Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.