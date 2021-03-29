Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Gov. Jerry Brown on perseverance

After serving as California's Governor in the 1970s and '80s, Jerry Brown was reelected last November to his fourth term. In this preview of a profile to be broadcast on "Sunday Morning," Brown talks to John Blackstone about "sticking to it."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.