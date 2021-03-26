Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl seeks the roots of American music for a project that brought him to New Orleans, where "60 Minutes" catches him making a little history; watch Anderson Cooper's report on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.