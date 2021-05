Preview: Family of American killed in Greece speaks out The parents of Bakari Henderson, the 22-year-old American beaten to death in Greece, are sharing their pain in an interview you'll see only on "CBS This Morning." Jill and Phil Henderson tell Gayle King why their son felt more comfortable overseas than in the U.S. Watch the full interview Thursday, Aug. 23, on "CBS This Morning," which airs 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET/PT.