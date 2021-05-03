Live

Preview: Enemy of the State

Ai Weiwei's provocative art has gotten him harassed by police, thrown in detention and driven out of China. But in order to be relevant, he says art must be political. Holly Williams reports on Sunday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
