Preview: Don't Mess with Mary Quin

After narrowly surviving being held hostage, former-Xerox exec Mary Quin tells 60 Minutes how she brought a radical British cleric to justice for his role in the kidnapping. Bill Whitaker reports on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
