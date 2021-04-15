Live

Preview: Crime and Punishment

Bill Whitaker reports on the German prison system which emphasizes rehabilitation rather than punishment and that allows convicts an astonishing amount of freedom. Watch Whitaker's report on Sunday, April 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
