Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Confidential Informants

Lesley Stahl reports on law enforcement's controversial use of young, confidential informants in the war on drugs, some of whose cases ended tragically. Watch Stahl's report on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.