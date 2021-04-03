Live

Preview: Child Suicide Bombers

Lara Logan reports on the recruitment of child suicide bombers in Afghanistan and Pakistan and one psychologist's fight to rehabilitate youth trained by the Taliban. Watch Logan's report on Sunday, May 17 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
