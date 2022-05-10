Preview: CBS Evening News exclusive interview with DEA administrator Anne Milgram The Drug Enforcement Agency is recognizing its first Fentanyl Awareness Day. The drug is the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18-45, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell spoke exclusively with the new head of the DEA Anne Milgram about what makes the synthetic opioid so dangerous, and what her agency is doing to crack down on its use nationwide.