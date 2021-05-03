Live

Preview: Breaking Good

After decades in Hollywood, actor Bryan Cranston didn't find fame until his fifties -- thanks to the hit show "Breaking Bad." Now, he tells Steve Kroft he's seizing the moment. Watch 60 Minutes this Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
