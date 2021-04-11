Preview: Apple

Live

"Political crap," says Apple CEO Tim Cook on the idea that his company is scheming to pay little or no taxes on its overseas revenues. Watch Charlie Rose's report on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.
