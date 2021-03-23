Live

Preview: ALMA

A $1.3 billion radio telescope is allowing scientists to see parts of the universe they've seen never before, offering insight into how it all began. Bob Simon reports on Sunday, July 27 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
