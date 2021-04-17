Live

Preview: $80 Million Con

Anderson Cooper reports on the biggest, most lucrative art fraud scam in history, where a prestigious old New York art gallery sold fake works for 15 years. Watch Cooper's report on Sunday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
