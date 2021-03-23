Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: "48 Hours" double feature

Coming up Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT: The head of security for a televangelist is threatened, his wife and sons are murdered. Who wanted this family dead? Then at 10 p.m., did a bookie gamble away everything -- including his wife's life?
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.