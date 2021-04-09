Live

Preview: 30 Years on Death Row

In an incredible miscarriage of justice, a prosecutor admits his cowardice and indifference led to the wrongful murder conviction of a man who spent 30 years on death row. Bill Whitaker reports on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
