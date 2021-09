Pretrial hearings resume in Guantanamo Bay for five 9/11 defendants As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, pretrial hearings are resuming in Guantanamo Bay for five men accused of helping the 9/11 hijackers. Charges against the men were filed nine years ago, but the proceedings have experienced several delays. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joined "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss.